The NHS in England will offer booster vaccines that will “protect the most vulnerable through the winter months”, the health secretary has announced.

Sajid Javid said he had accepted the JCVI advice to offer a third vaccine to those in the same priority order as the first two jabs.

He told MPs the new vaccines would follow at least six months after the first two, with the NHS is preparing to offer them from next week.

