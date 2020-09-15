TUC: Starmer on working with unions on fire and rehire
Labour and the trade unions have an "obligation to unite and work together" Sir Keir Starmer has said.
The Labour leader was addressing the TUC about campaigning against "fire and rehire" policies by some firms, ending insecurity in the work place and a delivering a green new deal.
He said they need to take on the government and win the next election to "deliver the transformational change working people so desperately need".
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics