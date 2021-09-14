A former reality TV star has told MPs there was "no point" reporting a lot on offline abuse as some of the platforms fail to act.

Amy Hart, who appeared in the 2019 series of Love Island, said users should be required to verify their identities by using their National Insurance number, or that of a parent for children.

She described to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee how a friend used to delete some of the online abuse directed at her to stop her seeing it.

Ms Hart said that some of the abuse was traced back to nurses, and a death threat she received came from a 13-year-old. She added that a teenage cousin cried after being tagged on a site about ugly women.