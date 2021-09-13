Nicola Sturgeon: Universal credit cut will 'take food out of children's mouths'
Ending the universal credit £20 per week uplift is the “biggest overnight reduction to a basic rate of social security” since the 1930s, Nicola Sturgeon has claimed.
The first minister said that for the UK government to even consider this move showed a “lack of basic understanding” of life for those on the breadline.
She called it a “deeply cruel cut”, and if it went ahead then history’s verdict would be that Boris Johnson “simply has no shame”.
Read more: Coffey: Universal Credit cut is two hours extra work
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics