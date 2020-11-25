The benefit of vaccinating younger people was an “important and potentially useful additional tool” England’s chief medical officer has announced.

Chris Whitty said it was not a “silver bullet” but would help reduce the impact on the disruption to education, and on their physical and mental health.

He was addressing a news conference with the devolved medical offers as they recommended a "universal offer" to give Covid vaccines to the 12 to 15-year-olds who have not been offered the jab so far.

It is up to the four nations to decide if they would follow this advice.