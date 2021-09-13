Coffey's advice on replacing universal credit increase

Universal credit recipients could work “about two hours extra” a week to replace the £20 weekly uplift due to end next month, says the work and pensions secretary.

The extra money has been paid since last April. It was due to last for a year, and was later extended, but the chancellor has said the increase will not be paid from 6 October.

Therese Coffey said the government wanted to help people “get on in to better paid jobs”.