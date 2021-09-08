Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says working people will have to pay the new social care tax, rather than landlords who own multiple properties.

He asked "in what world is that fair?"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Institute for Fiscal Studies had called the new tax rise a "broad based and progressive measure".

Mr Johnson said that Labour had previously encouraged National Insurance rises to pay for health and social care. Sir Keir said Boris Johnson, when a backbench MP, had called National Insurance rises "regressive".