Sir Keir Starmer: Tories putting rich donors ahead of public
The Tories are putting their "rich mates" ahead of ordinary working people Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said.
In an exchange during Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir said Conservative governments in the past decade had previously underfunded the NHS and social care system.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the best thing for working people was a "strong and dynamic economy".
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics