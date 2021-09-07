Boris Johnson was pressed if further tax rises would be ruled out for the current Parliament.

The PM said he did not want further tax rises, and said he could give an "emotional commitment", after several journalists asked him the same question.

He was taking questions at a press conference about the decision to raise National Insurance to fund social care in England, breaking a 2019 manifesto commitment not to raise taxes.

