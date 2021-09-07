The Labour leader Keir Starmer has said the Conservatives can “never again claim to be the party of low tax".

Responding to Boris Johnson's announcement of a National Insurance rise to cover the cost of social care, Sir Keir Starmer said those with the “broadest shoulders” need to pay more.

He repeatedly said the government had “no plan” to deal with social care and the tax rise broke a promise made by the PM and all Tory candidates who stood at the last election.