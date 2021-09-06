MP ‘furious’ over constituents removed from Kabul flights

An MP has described how family members of his constituents were taken off a rescue flight and “thrown out of Kabul airport”

Imran Hussain said it was “completely and utterly reprehensible” for them to be “forcibly removed” from the plane.

The Bradford East MP asked the prime minister how this “potentially fatal decision” was allowed to happen.

Boris Johnson told the Commons there was “no evidence of anybody being pulled off flights”, and called the UK record of getting people out of Kabul an “astonishing thing”.

