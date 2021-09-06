The UK PM describes taking British and Afghan people out of Kabul as the "biggest humanitarian airlift in recent history"

Boris Johnson was updating the House of Commons on last month’s rescue efforts, days ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in the US which led to western troops going into Afghanistan.

He said: “We can be proud of our armed forces, and everything they have achieved, and for the legacy they leave behind.”

