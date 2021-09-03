Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Tom Tugendhat, says he received a call at 02:00 from desperate Afghans trying to flee their home country.

The Tory MP told the BBC's Political Thinking podcast the callers were asking him to open the border to a neighbouring country, but he had to explain he didn't have the power to do it.

He also told Nick Robinson he hadn't had much sleep since the events in Kabul, that saw the Taliban seize power of Afghanistan as US and UK troops withdrew.