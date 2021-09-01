Afghanistan: Dominic Raab says intelligence told us Kabul was unlikely to fall this year
The UK foreign secretary said intelligence - supported by Nato allies - suggested Kabul was unlikely to fall to the Taliban this year.
Appearing before the MPs of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Dominic Raab said the situation was assessed and the US withdrawal would likely result in a "steady deterioration" but that the capital would be protected for a while.
