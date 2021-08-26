Boris Johnson on airlifting Brits and Afghans from Kabul
The UK has rescued the "overwhelming majority" of people who helped British armed forces during their time in Afghanistan, says Boris Johnson.
Britain's PM said the country "owes a debt" to those people, adding 15,000 had been evacuated.
He said the operation was an “incredible achievement” and that there was “nothing like it in terms of speed and scale”.
Mr Johnson described this as “just the first phase”.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics