Harman: Women must be involved in Afghan discussions
A former acting Labour leader has called for women to be heard, rather than Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.
Harriet Harman said that would be better than Mr Raab "simply talking to other male leaders".
She said the UK government should appoint a minister responsible for liaising with women in Afghanistan.
She also said women should be included in any future negotiations with the Taliban.
