In an emotional speech, Conservative MP Tom Tugenhadt tells of the anger, grief and rage felt by veterans at the "abandonment" of Afghanistan.

The foreign affairs committee chairman, who served in Afghanistan, said President Biden's comments about the Afghan military were "shameful".

And he revealed that the health secretary had made a promise to him to "to do more for veterans' mental health".

MPs listened in silence to his speech, which was greeted with cheering and applause, which is not normally allowed in the Commons chamber.

