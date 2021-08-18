Home Secretary Priti Patel has said she doesn't believe the "PR operation that we're currently seeing" from the Taliban on women's rights.

She told BBC Woman's Hour: "I have seen first hand the intolerable conditions, the oppression, the persecution of women. That's not going to change overnight."

The government has announced that 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan over the coming years will be granted resettlement in the UK, with 5,000 in the first year.

Ms Patel told presenter Emma Barnett that she wants a majority of the 20,000 to be women and girls, and those from persecuted minorities.

