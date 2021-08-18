A former prime minister said it was “incomprehensible and worrying” the UK could not work with other nations to “sustain” an Afghan government.

Theresa May asked where "Global Britain" was on the streets of Kabul today, but went on to say that all military personnel should be “proud of what they have achieved” over the past 20 years.

The Conservative MP said politicians sent them there, and decided to withdraw them, and they must be “responsible for the consequences”.

