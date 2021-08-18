The UK leaving Afghanistan does not need to be defeat, but it "damn well feels like it", an MP and army veteran has told the House of Commons.

After describing the joy of seeing girls attending lessons in the country, Tom Tugendhat shared a darker memory of a father who brought his dead daughter to a UK army base and was begging for help.

After listening in silence to his emotional speech, MPs across the House stood and clapped the Conservative MP.

