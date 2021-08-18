The Labour leader has told British troops that their sacrifices in Afghanistan were “not in vain”, saying they deserved “better than this”.

Sir Keir Starmer said there had been a “major miscalculation” over the capabilities of Afghan forces and the Taliban threat.

As MPs were recalled to Parliament, he spoke of an appalling humanitarian crisis in the country, with people hanging on to planes to escape Kabul.

