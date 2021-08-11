A-levels: Keir Starmer on attainment gap getting bigger
Students who need the most help are not getting support from the government, the Labour leader has said after the publication of A-level grades.
Sir Keir Starmer said the attainment gap was "too big" before the pandemic, and was now getting "bigger and bigger".
He claimed the government's running of schools was "utterly chaotic" and he could not understand why Gavin Williamson was still in post.
