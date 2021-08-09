Climate change: COP26 president calls on countries to commit to net zero emissions
The COP26 president says "we need far more in terms of action" to control rising global temperatures.
Alok Sharma said the G20 group of nations were "absolutely key" to meeting targets, as they produced 80% of global emissions.
He was hosting a panel discussion in response to a UN report on the science of climate change, ahead of the Glasgow conference in November.
