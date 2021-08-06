Liberal Democrat Christine Jardine says the government is "making up a rule" to suit itself after it emerged ministers do not have to quarantine when returning to the UK from red list countries.

She said other people had had to learn to use technology during the pandemic to stay in touch, whereas the president of the COP26 climate change conference, Tory MP Alok Sharma, was travelling all over the world.

Ms Jardine said it was also not good enough to say the minister's carbon footprint would be offset, when "you're the very person who's supposed to be reducing your carbon footprint".