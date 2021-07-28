Fighting Covid has been a "race", with the baton now being passed from older to young people, says the health secretary.

Sajid Javid said three million young people have yet to come forward for their first vaccine and they should "do their bit" to protect themselves and others.

He said it is "too early to take a long term trend" from a week of falling new Covid cases, but said the "wall is getting higher all the time" with vaccines preventing 37,000 deaths.

