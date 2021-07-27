Michael Gove on vaccine passports at events with big crowds
People should be “confident” those attending large-scale events are “less likely to be carriers" of the coronavirus, the Cabinet Office minister has said.
Speaking on a visit to Glasgow, Michael Gove spoke of the Westminster and Holyrood governments looking at some kind of passporting systems at events, such as top flight football matches.
He said: “we all want to make sure that major activities… are safe.”
