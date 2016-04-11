A Labour MP was ordered to leave the House of Commons for the rest of the day after she refused to withdraw accusations Boris Johnson was a liar.

Dawn Butler told MPs that the prime minister "lied to the House and the country over and over again" about a range of pandemic-related issues.

Acting Deputy Speaker, Judith Cummins, asked her to "reflect on her words and perhaps correct the record".

The Labour MP and former shadow equalities spokeswoman said it was “funny that we get in trouble in this place for calling out the lie, rather than the person lying".

She was then ordered from the Commons on the last day of sittings before the summer recess.