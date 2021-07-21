The 2019 Brexit divorce deal was "inherently self-contradictory", Dominic Cummings told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg in an exclusive interview.

The PM's former adviser claimed the Irish government also wanted to "fudge things" and both sides were prepared to sign "something that was not what either side really wanted" over Northern Ireland.

He said London, Dublin and Brussels all knew there were problems at the time, and "all knew we were punting difficult questions into the future".