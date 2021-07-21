PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on Covid inquiry timing
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the Commons a public inquiry into the government handling of Covid should happen in spring 2022.
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the prime minister's reported comments about the over 80s being "expendable" showed a "glib attitude towards human life".
He said ministers should be "made to answer under oath" and the inquiry should begin immediately, and before any general election is called.As it happened: PMQs coverage
