Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said nothing he can do or say could "make up for the loss and suffering" through the Covid pandemic.

His comments came as he was pressed again by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer about remarks he reportedly made in the autumn about the virus "only killing 80-year-olds".

The Labour leader said Mr Johnson failed to deny this claim when asked two months ago.

This issue has recently resurfaced, with former adviser Dominic Cummins alleging that the prime minister wanted to let Covid "wash through the country" rather than destroy the economy.

