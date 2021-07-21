After suffering audio problems appearing virtually at PMQs, the Speaker declined Boris Johnson's offer to repeat an answer in full.

Isolating at Chequers, the prime minister's reply to Sir Keir Starmer suffered glitches, as he and Lindsay Hoyle kept asking each other if they could be heard.

The exchanges came as MPs marked the 60th anniversary of PMQs, in the final session before the summer recess.As it happened: PMQs coverage