Former Labour voters in Blackpool have quizzed the party leader Sir Keir Starmer on a wide range of issues. Several of the voters at the event, who were selected by an independent polling company, said that they had never heard of Mr Starmer before, which he described as "utterly frustrating".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.