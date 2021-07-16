Former Labour voters in Blackpool quizzed the party leader Sir Keir Starmer on a wide range of issues.

The Labour leader outlined three policies to the audience - jobs for under 25s, children’s education after the pandemic, and a ‘buy British’ plan for public spending.

Several of the voters at the event, who were selected by an independent polling company, said that they had never heard of Mr Starmer before, which he described as "utterly frustrating".