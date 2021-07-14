The SNP’s Westminster leader has criticised the lack of contrition or apology from the prime minister over some of his previous comments.

Ian Blackford accused Boris Johnson of “dog whistling” over racism, saying it had followed him into 10 Downing Street.

Mr Johnson said there was a racism problem in the UK and it needed to be “tackled and stamped out”.

He pointed to the diversity in his cabinet and that his party had elected two women leaders.

