Sir Keir Starmer has asked the prime minister if he regrets "failing to condemn" people who booed England players when they took the knee against racism.

During PMQs, the Labour leader said Boris Johnson could not "have it both ways" and was either with the footballers or defending his own record or some of his party.

Boris Johnson said no-one should boo the England team and detailed his meeting with bosses of online sites about getting "hate and racism off their platforms".

