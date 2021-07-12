Covid: Ashworth says government's lockdown easing is 'high risk, fatalistic'
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has said the government is taking a "high risk, fatalistic approach" to lockdown easing.
Mr Ashworth told the Commons there has been an increase in hospital admissions, and added the pressure on the NHS has already led to cancelled surgeries.
Earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that England's lockdown easing would go ahead as planned on 19 July.
