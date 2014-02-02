Ian Blackford has called Boris Johnson a “tin-pot dictator” for trying to change the rules over voting requirements in elections.

The SNP Westminster leader said the prime minister was trying to solve a “problem that does not exist" as there were just 34 cases of voter impersonation in the last general election.

And he claimed the Me Johnson was making it harder to vote, with the government able to "choose the voters".

But the prime minster said the SNP was making a “mountain out of a molehill” as councils would be providing free photo ID for elections, and that polls should not be "clouded by the suspicion of voter fraud".

