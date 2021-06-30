Labour leader's has asked the prime minister about the case of Ollie Bibby, who was only allowed to see one relative in his final days in hospital.

Speaking at PMQs, Sir Keir Starmer said family and friends of the Essex man were not able to see him as he was dying of leukaemia, and asked Boris Johnson about his former health secretary breaking social distancing rules.

Mr Johnson said everyone shared the grief and pain of the Bibby family and that Matt Hancock left his role a day after press revelations about his private life and Covid rules.