The settled status scheme could see “thousands of our friends and neighbours” become illegal immigrants due to a backlog in processing claims, Ian Blackford MP has told PMQs.

The SNP Westminster leader said it was “shameful” and the government should be giving “automatically-granted” status for those settled in the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said 5.6m people applying showed it was an “outstanding success” – and there had already been extensions to previous deadlines.