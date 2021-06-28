MPs query claim Hancock knew of office CCTV camera

MPs have questioned a minister's claim that the camera used to capture Matt Hancock and his aide kiss "was not covert".

Labour MP Chris Bryant said if the former health secretary knew it was there, he was the "stupidest man on Earth".

Conservative Steve Brine said he was not told his "meetings were being observed" in his time as a health minister and asked who had access to the footage.

And former Labour minister Angela Eagle said Cabinet Office Minister Julia Lopez's claims Mr Hancock knew of the camera were "stretching incredulity".