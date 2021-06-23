PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on Covid money spending claims
Ian Blackford has asked the prime minister about newspaper claims funds from a "£560,000 emergency Covid contract" were used to "conduct constitutional campaigning on the union" between Scotland and the rest of the UK.
Boris Johnson told the SNP Westminster leader he did not know about the contract, but added the benefit of the union had been “incalculable” in dealing with Covid.
