Boris Johnson on Matt Hancock after Dominic Cummings' claims
Four-out-of-five adults have had their first Covid jab “under the leadership” of Matt Hancock and the NHS, the PM has said.
Boris Johnson called his health secretary “hopeless” in WhatsApp messages last year, Dominic Cummings revealed this week.
But the prime minister said on Friday he had “complete confidence” in Mr Hancock and the NHS was making huge progress “with Matt at the top of it".
