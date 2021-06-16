Sir Keir Starmer has told the PM the government had shown a pattern of being "too slow, too indecisive, overpromising and under-delivering" over Covid.

Speaking at PMQs, he asked if the public could believe him – before the PM asked the same question of the Labour leader.

Boris Johnson said Sir Keir "can't decide what he thinks from one week to the next" and that it would be a “wonderful thing for once… to hear some support” from Labour over dealing with the pandemic.

