Boris Johnson has been asked at PMQs if his decision to keep UK borders open helped spread the Delta variant to the country.

The prime minister said India went on the "red list" of restrictions on 23 April, ahead of the Covid variant being identified.

And he claimed Sir Keir Starmer, whom he often calls "Captain Hindsight", had repeatedly voted to allow the EU to have control of the UK border.

