PMQs: Lib Dem call for Covid recovery visa to hire staff
The government's "bungling" of the pandemic and problems caused by Brexit are causing staff shortages in the hospitality sector, a Lib Dem MP has told the PM.
Speaking at PMQs, Layla Moran called for a Covid recovery visa to help recruit staff to overcome short-term problems as businesses start to re-open.
Boris Johnson said the government would keep an "open-minded" approach to bringing "talent" into the UK to fill skills shortages but there were young people and furloughed workers in the UK needing work.
