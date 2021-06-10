There is “so much” the US presidential team want to do with the UK, including security, Nato and climate change, Boris Johnson has said.

The UK PM met Joe Biden for the first time on Thursday, and he said there was “complete harmony” over the need to “find solutions” and uphold the Belfast Good Friday Agreement.

Speaking at the G7 summit in Cornwall, the prime minister said the talks were “great, they went on for a long time”.