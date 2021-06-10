Theresa May has said she did not understand the stance the UK government was taking over advising people about international travel.

The former prime minister said ministers needed to decide whether they wanted an aviation industry "because at the rate it is going, it won't have one".

She described how she was able to fly to Switzerland and South Korea last year when unvaccinated, but there are now travel bans although there are vaccines.

Speaking in a Commons debate on the aviation, travel and tourism industries, the Conservative MP said: "The messaging is mixed and the system chaotic".