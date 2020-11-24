Joe Biden has "deep" concerns that a UK-EU trade row could endanger peace in Northern Ireland, his national security adviser has told the BBC.

The US president will tell fellow leaders at this week's G7 summit that gains since the Good Friday Agreement must be protected, Jake Sullivan said.

The UK and EU disagree over checks on goods going between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

If no deal is reached, there are fears that violence could escalate in NI.