The family of those killed in the Hillsborough disaster have been “cruelly denied” justice, Theresa May has told MPs.

The former prime minister called on her successor to “urgently look at the ramifications” of a trial, which collapsed over evidence that had previously been submitted to a public inquiry.

Boris Johnson said the families had “shown tremendous courage and determination" and the government would “always consider opportunities to review the law”.

