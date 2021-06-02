Boris Johnson has said Nato leaders will stand together in protest against the "outrageous" hijacking over Belarus.

There has been international condemnation over the detention of journalist Roman Protasevich and his Russian girlfriend, after the flight they were travelling on was forced to land in Minsk.

The prime minister was speaking alongside Nato General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg as they met in Downing Street ahead of a summit of Nato leaders in Brussels in two weeks.

Mr Stoltenberg said it was important that sanctions imposed in response to the incident are "fully implemented" and that Nato allies would be looking to "step up further" in their response.